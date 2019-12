View this post on Instagram

Getting back on the wagon! The hardest part of having set backs is dealing with how tight my muscles get when I’m not exercising. After the last Surgery I atrophied about 7lbs from laying in a hospital bed for just 3 days. Maybe a pound or two was the medal removed from my leg 😬! Every SCI is different and although I am very weak below my point of injury. My biggest issue is my own muscle tone and spasticity. There is a fine line of training and fatigue where my muscles are happiest. We are learning as we go needless to say I am happy to be getting a sweat on again.