Вдова легенды НБА Коби Брайанта Ванесса сделала первый пост в инстаграме после гибели мужа и их 13-летней дочери Джанны. За несколько часов публикация собрала пять миллионов лайков.
Ванесса благодарит миллионы людей, которые проявили поддержку и любовь и отмечает, что вся семья полностью опустошена внезапной потери близких.
«Сейчас не хватает слов, чтобы описать нашу боль. Мне приятно знать, что Коби и Джиджи так любили. Мы были невероятно счастливы иметь их в нашей жизни. Я хотела бы, чтобы они были с нами навсегда. Это были наши прекрасные благословения, ушедшие от нас слишком рано. Невозможно представить жизнь без них. Но мы просыпаемся каждый день, пытаясь продолжать, потому что Коби и наша малышка Джиджи светят нам, чтобы осветить путь. Наша любовь к ним бесконечна, и это неизмеримо. Я просто хотела бы обнять, поцеловать и благословить их. Иметь их здесь, с нами, навсегда», — пишет Ванесса в инстаграме.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Напомним, что Кобе, Джанна и еще 7 людей разбились в воскресенье во время крушения частного вертолета неподалеку от Лос-Анджелеса. Брайанту был 41 год. Кроме супруги, у Брайанта осталось еще трое дочерей: 17-летняя Наталья, 3-летняя Бьянка и 7-месячная Капри.
