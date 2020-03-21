View this post on Instagram

Martin Fourcade, modern times’ hero 🙏 Link in bio to read the full story. 🇬🇧 ✔️ 7 Olympic Medals ✔️ 28 World Medals – 13 times World Champion ✔️ 7 Overall Big Crystal Globes ✔️ 26 small Crystal Globes ✔️ 83 victories during his career, 150 individual podiums ✔️ 272 starts in World Cup, 169 times with the yellow bib. “It sounds natural to me that all my trophies are exposed at the Rossignol headquarters. It is a company that I appreciate and that helps me for years to win them.” The right part of the window has been built in 2013, and then enlarged in 2017. Rossignol’s employees are proud to walk in front of this incredible window every morning. — 🇫🇷 ✔️ 7 médailles olympiques ✔️ 28 médailles mondiales – 13 fois Champion du Monde ✔️ 7 Gros Globe de Cristal ✔️ 26 petits Globes de Cristal ✔️ 83 victoires en carrière, 150 podiums individuels ✔️ 272 départs en Coupe du Monde, 169 fois le dossard jaune « C’était naturel pour moi que mes globes et mes médailles soient exposés chez Rossignol. C’est une entreprise que j’affectionne et qui me le rend depuis des années en me permettant de remporter toutes ces récompenses ». La partie droite de la vitrine est construite en 2013 puis elle sera aggrandie en 2017. C’est un vrai sentiment de fierté pour le personnel de Rossignol de passer devant cette incroyable armoire tous les matins en arrivant au travail ! #anotherbestday #rossignolnordic 📷 @ludochauchaix