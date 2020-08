View this post on Instagram

12 years ago i make my debut in this big and amazing club zenit,was in the uefa super cup final against one of the best team in the world manchester united,was a perfect day for started my history in this club,we won,i scored 1 goal and i was man of the match ,thanks God,family and team mates for be part of this amazing day #champions ???????? #man of the match???? #goal⚽️